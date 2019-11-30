ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Field Foods in downtown St. Louis and tried to rob another in South City.
Just after 7:30 p.m. on November 23, the suspect tried to rob the store located on Lafayette just south of downtown but was unsuccessful, police say.
About 15 minutes later, the man had a bag of chips in his hands and went up to the register at the Field Foods on Washington Ave. when he produced a gun and demanded money. Police say the cashier complied and the suspect fled on foot.
No one was injured in either incident.
The suspect is described as a black male, 45-55-years-old, clean shaven with a medium build and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing thin-frame glasses, a dark colored skull cap with a large white brim, a dark grey hooded sweatshirt under a blue jacket, blue jeans and blue Adidas-style shoes with white stripes and white soles.
Another on with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
