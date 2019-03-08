SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police said they are looking for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery that happened in South City on Wednesday.
Police say the incident happened in the 3100 block of Potomac, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
The suspect is spotted on camera pointing a gun in another man’s face.
The suspect is described as 21-25-years-old, 6’0”- 6’1”, with a thin build. Police say he is armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 314-44-2500.
