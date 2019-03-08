ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a man who allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.
The sheriff’s department said Randall Scott’s last known address was on Art Street in Collinsville.
The 60-year-old was charged with two counts of failing to register as sex offender and his bond was set at $50,000.
The sheriff’s department said anyone who knows where Scott is should contact them at 618-277-3500.
