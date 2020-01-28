O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a man who they say stole a car from a O'Fallon gas station parking lot last week.
According to police, the suspect stole the car when the driver went inside to pay for gas at the Phillips 66 at 914 Bryan Rd. He was later captured on surveillance video.
This happened on Friday, Jan. 17 around 5:30 p.m.
He took off in a red Volkswagen Jetta with license plate number RB7F9Z.
Police want to remind residents to never leave their vehicle running while its unoccupied.
Anyone with information is asked to call O’Fallon police at 636-379-5687.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.