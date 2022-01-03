You are the owner of this article.
WANTED: Police seeking suspects in Delmar Loop store burglary

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two suspects in the burglary of a shoe store that happened in the Delmar Loop on Christmas Day.

The break in and thefts happened at Sneaker Perfection in the 6200 block of Delmar. Authorities say the two suspects arrived in black Infiniti coupe with the front passenger headlight out. The suspects then got out, broke into the store and took merchandise.

Authorities believe the suspects visited the store at an earlier date. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call University City police at 314-725-2211.

