WANTED: Police seeking suspects in Delmar Loop store burglary

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two suspects in the burglary of a shoe store that happened in the Delmar Loop on Christmas Day.
The break in and thefts happened at Sneaker Perfection in the 6200 block of Delmar. Authorities say the two suspects arrived in black Infiniti coupe with the front passenger headlight out. The suspects then got out, broke into the store and took merchandise.
Authorities believe the suspects visited the store at an earlier date. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call University City police at 314-725-2211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.