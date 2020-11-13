TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Town & Country Police Department is needing help identifying two suspects after a person was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store Thursday night after three people got into an argument.
Officials with the Town & Country Police Department went to the Phillips 66 convenience store near Clayton Rd. and Woods Mill Rd. around 8:15 p.m. for a shooting call. Officers said three people were arguing in the parking lot when someone fired a shot, hitting someone in the arm.
According to the police, the suspect vehicle is described as a black 2015-2017 Kia Forte with the front license plate missing.
Police also shared a photo of a man believed to a passenger of the Kia Forte. Witnesses told police the driver of the vehicle was a black man wearing some some sort of a sleeveless shirt.
The involved parties are not Town & Country residents and were familiar with each other, police said. They are considered armed and dangerous.
Management at the Phillips 66 is fully cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone that may have been in the area and might have seen something is asked to contact Detective Jason Sapienza at 314-587-2864.
