WANTED: Police seek man connected to string of crimes in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect linked to a string of crimes across St. Louis City.
The first carjacking was reported on Dec. 28 at the Union and West Florissant. Police said a suspect, between the age of 16 and 19, drove up to the intersection in a blue car and pointed an assault rifle at Dodge Charger. He fired a round when a 43-year-old man and 23-year-old woman refused to get out the car.
The victims then ran to their home and were not injured.
Nearly one hour later, a 53-year-old woman was in her Honda Accord when the suspect jumped into the passenger seat with a rifle. The woman surrendered her car and left her purse inside.
On Dec. 30, police said the suspect rear-ended a 20-year-old driver at 12:30 p.m. near Broadway and Calvary. Armed with the rifle again, he demanded money from the woman before carjacking her.
Thirty minutes later, the alleged robber struck again at Convenience Express on N Broadway. The armed man robbed a woman who had just cashed her paycheck. He snatched her purse before speeding off in the Camry.
The crime spree concluded just before 3:30 p.m. when the robber opened a 37-year-old woman’s passenger car door in the 6200 block of West Florissant and ordered her to hand over her purse.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or the 6th District detectives at 314-444-0001.
