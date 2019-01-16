ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Do you recognize this man?
Police said the suspect pictured above attempted to burglarize a home in the Ferguson and Jennings area on Christmas.
Anyone with information about who this man is should contact St. Louis County Police.
