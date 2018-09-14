CWE bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in the Central West End in May. 

 (Credit: St. Louis Police)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Detectives are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank near the Central West End.

On Sept. 14, officers responded to the Busey Bank in the 400 block of DeBaliviere for a report of a robbery around 11 a.m. 

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached an unarmed security guard and walked to the teller's counter.

+1 
CWE Busey Bank Robbery

 Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery last May in the Central West End. 

The suspect demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the scene on foot.

According to police, no was was injured during the incident.

The robber is described as a man in his late 30s, between 5'7' and 5'9' in height with bushy eyebrows and a scar under his left eye. The man was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt while carrying a black fabric shoulder bag. 

Anyone with information should contact local police or CrimeStoppers at 866-971-TIPS(8477)

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.