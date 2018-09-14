ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Detectives are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank near the Central West End.
On Sept. 14, officers responded to the Busey Bank in the 400 block of DeBaliviere for a report of a robbery around 11 a.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached an unarmed security guard and walked to the teller's counter.
The suspect demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the scene on foot.
According to police, no was was injured during the incident.
The robber is described as a man in his late 30s, between 5'7' and 5'9' in height with bushy eyebrows and a scar under his left eye. The man was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt while carrying a black fabric shoulder bag.
Anyone with information should contact local police or CrimeStoppers at 866-971-TIPS(8477)
