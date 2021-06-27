FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man during an argument inside a Ferguson apartment Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. at the Parkridge Apartments in the 1300 block of Sharondale Drive. A 27-year-old man and the suspect got into an argument inside an apartment before the suspect shot the victim, who later died at a hospital. Authorities are not sure if the two men knew each other.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect and his car as he was fleeing, police say. Authorities believe he is driving a grey Hyundai Elantra with Missouri license plate number CW1-U8S. There may be damage to the rear bumper.
Police say they are currently questioning someone else who was inside the apartment during the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.