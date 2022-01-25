You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WANTED: Police searching for suspect in 2 South City bank robberies

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

Police are searching for a man who they say is behind two bank robberies in South City.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a man who they say is behind two bank robberies in South City.

South City 2 bank robbery suspect

Authorities tell News 4 the suspect robbed the St. Louis Community Credit Union in the 4400 block of Chippewa around 1:30 p.m. on January 18. He is accused of robbing a Together Credit Union branch in the 6600 block of Chippewa a little more than 24 hours later.

Tuesday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on his where about is asked to call St. Louis City police at 314-444-0100.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.