WANTED: Police searching for suspect in 2 South City bank robberies

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a man who they say is behind two bank robberies in South City.
Authorities tell News 4 the suspect robbed the St. Louis Community Credit Union in the 4400 block of Chippewa around 1:30 p.m. on January 18. He is accused of robbing a Together Credit Union branch in the 6600 block of Chippewa a little more than 24 hours later.
Tuesday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on his where about is asked to call St. Louis City police at 314-444-0100.
