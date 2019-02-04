TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV.com) - Town and Country police are searching for a man who stole from a patient at Missouri Baptist Medical Center on January 27.
Police say the suspect walked into a patient’s room and was later seen on surveillance video walking out with her purse.
He was spotted leaving the hospital in a black Mitsubishi Galant with a gold front bumper and Missouri license plate number KA1-P9E. Police say the plates were stolen off another car.
Police say the suspect was also captured on video using the victim’s credit card at several locations in the St. Louis area.
At the hospital, the suspect was wearing a grey and orange hoodie with a black leather jacket and an orange Baltimore Orioles’ cap.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 to leave an anonymous tip. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest.
