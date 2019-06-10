ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a car that they say was used in fatal shooting of a 22-year-old woman in May.
Tia Burress was shot and killed on May 27. Police found a bullet-riddled white Chevrolet Impala that had crashed into a tree near Lumiere Casino. Burress was inside.
Monday, police released surveillance video of a car that they believe was involved in the murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
