GRANITE CITY (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two men who robbed a man who had just emptied a video poker machine.
Authorities two men dressed in camouflage approached the employee of a business in the 5500 block of Maryville Road in rural Granite City on Friday morning.
Both men pulled out a gun and demanded money from the man who had just emptied a video poker machine at the business.
The two suspects then drove away with an undisclosed amount of money. Police believe they were in a 2016 or 2017 Nissan Altima or Sentra.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.