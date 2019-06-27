ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery outside Regions Bank in Fenton.
According to police, a woman was waiting for the bank in the 990 block of Bowles to open when a man threatened her while showing a gun. The suspect reportedly demanded items from the woman and she gave him an undisclosed amount of money.
To clarify, police said this was not a bank robbery, but rather a robbery that occurred on a bank's property.
The suspect is described as an adult male armed with a handgun. He is approximately 6’ tall with a thin build and facial hair. He should be considered 'armed and dangerous,' police said.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or armed robbery is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
