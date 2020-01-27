ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are searching the Fenton area for a man they said shot his wife and killed his father-in-law last week.
St. Louis County police searched a two mile wooded area near Charity Court and Branch Road Monday but haven’t found anything yet. This area is near Rockwood Summit High School. Parents and staff were notified Monday afternoon about the search.
“Rockwood School District is aware of an increase in police activity in Fenton. Police are continuing a search they began Friday. Police say the safety of Rockwood students and staff is not at risk and there is no need to take special measures in our school,” the district said in a message to the school community.
Police are looking for James Kempf, 45, who was charged on Friday for shooting his wife and father-in-law at a home on Charity Court around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
When police got to the house, they found a woman shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive, police said.
Police initially believed the shooter, Kempf, was armed and barricaded inside the home. However, their overnight investigation discovered that the shooting suspect had already left the house before negotiators arrived.
Once police entered the house Friday morning, they found Kempf’s father-in-law shot dead. Court documents say Kempf went to the house, shot his wife in the leg, and then shot his father-in-law in the head when the man tried to intervene in the couple’s struggle.
Police said the woman identified the shooter as her husband.
Kempf has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree murder, and two counts of armed criminal action. He is not currently in custody and anyone who has seen him should contact police.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
