FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Eight people were arrested during area protests Wednesday night in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Police also released surveillance images of two men they say are suspects in an arson at the police headquarters.
Fire outside St. Louis police headquarters
Around 7:30 p.m. over 100 pedestrians and numerous vehicles began blocking traffic and closing intersections in downtown St. Louis. Police said the group moved to City Hall and breached the protective barriers around 9 p.m. before marching to police headquarters.
Once the group got to police headquarters, police said they breached multiple layers of protective barricades that were in place to protect the building’s front doors. According to police, some members of the crowd piled debris near the doors and used an unknown accelerant to start multiple fires against the building’s exterior.
When officers with fire extinguishers went to put out the fires, they were assaulted with water bottles and fluids, police said. No officers reported injuries.
After the group left police headquarters and later began to disperse, police said two suspects were arrested for arson and assault. After attempting to run from officers, the men, ages 19 and 22, were taken into custody.
Authorities said they are working to identify other members of the crowd that were involved in the arson and assault.
Wanted Suspects
Police released photos of two suspects they are needing help identifying.
Suspect 1 is a white male, wearing all dark clothing and a black face covering. Suspect 2 is a white male with dark hair, wearing a dark sweatshirt. He had a face mask with a white graphic on it and was wearing a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
6 protesters arrested in Florissant
Six protesters were arrested outside the Florissant Police Department, according to police.
A group of protesters walked out onto Lindbergh/Highway 67 and blocked the road. Officers said they gave three orders to disperse but the demonstrators refused to comply.
Police said they then entered the crowd and made six arrests. A protester reportedly threw a large firework at the officers, but nobody was injured.
The protests took place hours after Kentucky authorities announced that several Louisville police officers would not be indicted for their role in Breonna Taylor's death. One of the officers was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, accused of shooting into neighboring apartments during a raid of Taylor's home.
