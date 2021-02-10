ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for two people wanted following a Central West End carjacking earlier this month.
Police said a 34-year-old woman was robbed of her 2009 Honda Civic in the 4400 block of McPherson around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police said she had just parked and was walking to her home when she approached by two men, who demanded her wallet and keys.
Police on Wednesday released photos of the suspects, seen walking in the neighborhood. Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.