Wanted Suspects

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for two people wanted following a Central West End carjacking earlier this month.

Wanted Suspects

Police said a 34-year-old woman was robbed of her 2009 Honda Civic in the 4400 block of McPherson around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police said she had just parked and was walking to her home when she approached by two men, who demanded her wallet and keys.

Police on Wednesday released photos of the suspects, seen walking in the neighborhood. Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis police.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.