ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Alton police are asking for help in identifying a woman who they say has been stealing from the elderly at local stores.
Authorities report that she has been going to stores and taking personal items from carts when elderly shoppers walk away from them.
After she stole from the victims, she immediately went to another store and bought gift cards using the stolen debit and credit cards, authorities say.
Police say she was spotted leaving the store in a silver car.
If anyone can help identify this woman, please contact the Alton Police Department Investigation Bureau at 618-463-3505 ex628.
