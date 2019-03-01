ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are urging the public to keep an eye out for a suspect with possible involvement in several armed robberies in the St. Louis area.
Police said Justin McGee has an active federal warrant and could be responsible for numerous armed robberies in the St. Louis area.
Police said McGee should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police said McGee used to have dreadlocks but that he has since cut them off.
Anyone with information on McGee is urged to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Leads to the felony arrest given to Crime Stoppers could receive an award of up to $1,000.
