SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a man who they say is behind multiple burglaries at a South County apartment complex.
Police released surveillance pictures of the man believed to be responsible for burglaries at the Vineyard Apartments at I-55 and Butler Hill.
If you recognize the man, call St. Louis County Police Detective Byrne at 314-615-4169.
