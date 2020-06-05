EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been issued against a 34-year-old man believed to have shot and killed a man in Earth City on Monday, June 1.
St. Louis County police said warrants have been issued for Michael Barney of the 1600 block of Jett Drive for charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police believe Barney approached 29-year-old Demetris Bogard in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Rider Trail South in the afternoon. Barney allegedly asked Bogard if he was "carrying." Bogard apparently told Barney that he was and then Barney fired multiple shots. Bogard died in the shooting.
After the shooting, police said Barney flagged down a driver in the parking lot and asked for a ride down Highway 141 to Fenton. That person told police they saw Barney with a gun.
Barney asked the driver to stop at a gas station in Fenton to buy some cigarettes. The driver stopped at the gas station where a separate truck came to pick up Barney who then left.
Police said the witness identified Barney through a photo line up. Police released a previous mugshot of Barney.
