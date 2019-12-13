FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for a man accused of stealing money from a Ferguson bank Friday morning.
Police said the man passed a note to the bank teller at Great Southern Bank at 10385 West Florissant Ave. and demanded money. He then took the money from the teller and left the bank. This happened around 11:51 a.m.
You're asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 if you recognize the man.
