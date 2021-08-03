RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the suspect accused of shooting a man during a robbery near the Boulevard St. Louis in Richmond Heights Sunday evening.
The victim was robbed of money and shot on Galleria Parkway near Interstate 170 around 5:15 p.m. The suspect was last seen carrying a black duffel bag and running in an alleyway behind businesses in the 1100 block of Brentwood Boulevard. Police told News 4 the shooting victim was alert when he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Boulevard was temporarily put on lockdown as a precaution and the nearby MetroLink station was closed while police searched for the suspect. Galleria Parkway at I-170 was also closed. The area reopened around 8 p.m.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the crime is encouraged to contact the Richmond Heights Detective Bureau at 314-655-3610.
