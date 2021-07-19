ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County police are hoping the release of surveillance photos can help them identify a bank robbery suspect.
Around 1 p.m. on July 13, the suspect entered the Citizens National Bank at 9111 Mackenzie Road and showed the teller a note claiming to have a gun. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and then ran from the bank toward Brenda Avenue.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact police at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.