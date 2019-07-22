ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County are looking to identify three people in a case of credit card fraud.
The three are considered persons of interest and are wanted for questioning.
Anyone who can help identify them is asked to call Detective Hoefle at 636-949-3000, ext. 2510.
