O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two women who they say are persons of interest in connection to a theft at an O’Fallon, Illinois boutique.
Items were stolen from Hollyhock House on February 7 just before 1:00 p.m.
The first woman is described as white woman between 20-25-years-old, with light brown and blond, shoulder length hair and an average build. She was last seen wearing a green coat, blue jeans and boots, and was carrying a large striped bag.
The second woman is described as a white woman between 20-25-years-old, with long, straight dark brown hair and an average build. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and boots, and was carrying a large black purse.
Police say a dark Kia Soul with no front license plate could be connected to the theft.
Anyone with information on the women’s whereabouts is asked to call O’Fallon Police at 618-624-4545.
