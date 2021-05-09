SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A search is on for two persons of interest who police say are connected to a homicide that occurred at a gas station in Sauget, Illinois.
Terrell Vance, 46, of Florissant, Mo. was shot and killed at the Motomart in the 3100 block of Mississippi just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police told News 4. The Major Case Squad is investigating and asking the public's help in finding two persons of interest.
The first person of interest is described as a black male, wearing all black clothing with a hood and mask. The hooded sweatshirt has an unknown logo on the front. Police say he was driving a grey minivan with front driver side damage.
The second person of interest is described as a black male with short black hair, wearing a black and yellow jacket with unknown writing. Officers say he was driving a silver Chevrolet passenger car with black rims.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-825-2681.
