EDWARDSVILLE, lll. (KMOV.com) – Graffiti was painted on the historic Courthouse in Edwardsville earlier this month.
Officials said workers discovered “BLM” spray painted on two sides of the building along Main and St. Louis streets the morning of Nov. 6. The graffiti was reportedly put on the building sometime after 4 a.m.
Over a week after the vandalism was found, police released two surveillance photos showing a person of interest.
The Edwardsville Police Department said similar vandalism was found at nearby businesses and other government offices.
In 2014, Madison County spent around $1.4 million on masonry and restoration cleaning of the marble Courthouse, which was built in 1857. The county spent around $80 on paint remover to clean up the graffiti Friday.
Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to call police at 618-656-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.