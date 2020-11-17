Person of interest in courthouse vandalism

Surveillance photos show person of interest after the Madison County Courthouse was spray painted with graffiti on Nov. 6, 2020.

 Edwardsville Police Department

EDWARDSVILLE, lll. (KMOV.com) – Graffiti was painted on the historic Courthouse in Edwardsville earlier this month.

Officials said workers discovered “BLM” spray painted on two sides of the building along Main and St. Louis streets the morning of Nov. 6. The graffiti was reportedly put on the building sometime after 4 a.m.

Courthouse vandalized 110620

'BLM' was spray painted on the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville early Friday.

Over a week after the vandalism was found, police released two surveillance photos showing a person of interest. 

The Edwardsville Police Department said similar vandalism was found at nearby businesses and other government offices.

In 2014, Madison County spent around $1.4 million on masonry and restoration cleaning of the marble Courthouse, which was built in 1857. The county spent around $80 on paint remover to clean up the graffiti Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to call police at 618-656-2131.

