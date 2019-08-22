ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators are searching for a 33-year-old man in connection to a deadly north St. Louis shooting in late March.
Xavier Everett, 23, was shot in the head in the evening of March 28 in the 4700 block of St. Louis Ave. Officials said Everett died 10 days later on April 7.
Investigators are looking for Ricardo Jones, 33, in connection with the murder. Jones is known to frequent the north St. Louis and North County area.
Anyone with information about this Homicide Suspect please call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline: 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).