Wanted Kenneth Smith

Kenneth Smith is accused of fatally stabbing Jason Slater in the 6600 block of Idaho on Aug. 1, 2020.

 St. Louis Police Department

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in the Carondelet neighborhood on Aug. 1.

Just before 2 a.m., investigators found 26-year-old Jason Slater dead inside a home in the 6600 block of Idaho in south St. Louis. Police said the man was stabbed several times in his torso. 

About two weeks after the crime, police said at-large warrants were issued for Kenneth Smith for murder first and armed criminal action related to Slater's death. 

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

