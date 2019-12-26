CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for five people accused of stealing $7,200 worth of UGG boots and purses.
Police said five people entered an UGG outlet store and stole about $3,200 worth of UGG boots on December 8. On the same day, they took $4,000 worth of purses from the Coach Prestige Outlets.
Surveillance footage shows the men walk into the UGG store, grab shoe boxes and then walk out the door.
You are asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-536-3000 if you have any information on the incidents.
