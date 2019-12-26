SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was trying to pump gas into her 2016 silver Lexus GX470 when a man got inside her SUV and drove off.
Police said the woman was at a gas station int he 10700 block of Watson Road when a man approached her saying his money had blown off under her SUV.
The woman then walked to the passenger side to try and help him find his money when he got inside her SUV and drove off, police said.
This happened on Friday around 5 p.m.
Before the man approached her, police said he was in a white Audi SUV at a different gas pump. The driver of the Audi never left the SUV but police said the driver left the area once the suspect took the Lexus GX470 and both of them drove west on Watson Road.
The man is about 5'11" and weighs 180 to 190 pounds. Police said he had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing grey pants, a black jacket with orange shoulders and orange stripes on the sleeves.
Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department's Detective Bureau, 314-849-4400.
