SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a man who they say shot someone when he refused to give him money during a robbery attempt in South City.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on January 25. Police say a 56-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were walking in the 3700 block of S. Jefferson when the suspect stopped and asked them if they wanted to purchase narcotics. The victims told officers they declined and the suspect left.
However, the suspect reappeared as the victims were walking in the 2200 block of Chippewa. Police say he grabbed the man, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. When the man refused, he shot him in the legs. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.
The suspect is described as a black man, 25-30-years-old, 5’7”, weighing 200 pounds, with a medium build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
