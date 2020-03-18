NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police need help finding a man who they said used social media to solicit a 12-year-old into meeting him at a park to have sex.
Breckenridge Hills police are looking for Joshua Brown. Police said Brown, using the screen name browining224, contacted a 12-year-old girl on Instagram. Police said he made inappropriate comments.
The girl’s mother brought the phone into police to investigate.
Police discovered Brown was wanted for a parole violation for a child molestation case.
Police said they took over the conversation with Brown posing as the 12-year-old girl. Police said Brown steered the conversation to talking about sex. Brown then arranged to meet with the girl at a local park to have sex. He also allegedly offered to bring drugs.
Police waited for Brown to arrive at the park. They said he sped off in his car and led police on a 45 minute chase down I-270, Highway 364, I-40 and I-44. Police said Brown eventually drove his car into a muddy ditch and was able to get away.
Warrants have been issued for his arrest. If you know where Brown is, called the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214.
