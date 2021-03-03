BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help finding a man accused of stealing memorial vases from a Bethalto cemetery.
On Feb. 23 it was discovered that around 80 small copper memorial vases were taken off burial sites at the Rose Lawn Cemetery. Police said the flowers that were inside of the vases were found thrown on the ground. The vases reportedly had a collective scrap value of less than $50 but the retail cost to replace them is over $4,000. The owners of Rose Lawn Cemetery have said they will cover the cost to replace the stolen vases.
“As for the suspect(s), who I’m sure will see this post, I want you to know that our officers will identify and apprehend you, and our State’s Attorney’s Office will ensure you are relocated to the state ran facility for which you belong. You would serve yourself well by turning yourself in and showing the courts that you have some small amount of remorse and decency. I’ll be waiting for your call, and or will be here to welcome you into our facility when you are arrested,” Police Chief Mike Dixon posted on Facebook.
A week after the theft, police said a suspect had been charged, but had not been arrested. Thomas C. Williams, 52, has a felony warrant for theft over $500. He was last known to be living in the Wood River or East Alton area. Anyone who knows his location is encouraged to call police at 618-377-5266.
