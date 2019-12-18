SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of stealing from the South County YMCA locker room is wanted by police.
According to police, the man stole keys from the locker room on November 18.
Police tell News 4 he went into the locker room to change to make it seem like he was there to workout, but ended up stealing the items.
The suspect unlocked the victim's car with the key fob, took the victim's wallet and used their credit cards.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Detective at 314-615-4266.
