ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Authorities in the Metro East are searching for a man accused of setting his home on fire with his family inside Monday morning.
Police are looking for Andre Mathis, 34. He is charged with aggravated arson, armed violence, aggravated domestic battery, child pornography and indecent solicitation of a child.
The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. in the 6500 block of Alpha Drive near Wenzel Road in Alton. Police were called to the home following a domestic disturbance that officers believe became physical. Officers were able to get seven children and a woman who was present out safely, but Mathis fled the scene.
The house was deemed a total loss. Mathis will be held on a $1 million bond once he is in custody. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police. He is considered armed and dangerous.
