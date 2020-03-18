UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.COM) -- Officers are looking for a man accused of murdering a woman in University City.
The University City Police Department said Aaron Bradford, 28, is wanted for second-degree murder and armed criminal action after a woman was found dead on March 14.
Officers arrived to a home in the 6600 block of Crest before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a sick case. Once there, they found the woman dead inside.
Police said Bradford is still at-large and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact the University Police Department at 31-725-2211 ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
