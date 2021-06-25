ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for someone who they say blew a white, powdery substance in the eyes of several people at the Walmart in St. Charles.
The person sought was captured on surveillance video. Police tell News 4 the suspect blew an unknown white, powdery and irritating substance into people's eyes at the store on June 16 while someone else filmed.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.
