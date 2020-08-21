ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a man suspected of raping and beating a woman in St. Louis County.
At-large warrants were issued for Christopher Russell, 30, of the 3400 block of Itaska Street, on Thursday. He has been charged with one count of rape, two counts of sodomy, one count of burglary, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of domestic assault second degree, and two counts of domestic assault third degree.
Russell is accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home the morning of August 19. The probable cause statement reads that Russell held the victim at gunpoint and forced her to cut off her hair and then violently raped her. At one point, Russell strangled the victim, shoved her into large Rubbermaid containers and bit her arm, police said.
Russell also allegedly pistol-whipped the victim and threatened to shoot her during the crime.
Officers reportedly saw a bite mark, bruising on her body and facial injuries on the victim. A rape kit was also performed on the victim.
Russell is not currently in custody. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.