JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities in Jefferson County are searching for a man believed to be connected to multiple gun thefts from a pawn shop.
Carnell Robinson, 18, of St. Louis County, has been charged with five counts of stealing and one count of burglary after three rifles and a shotgun were stolen from Mike’s Pawn in Imperial on July 12. Sheriff’s officials said they believe Robinson broke a window at the business and then entered with two other suspects.
Court documents state Robinson was identified as a suspect after a fingerprint and fresh blood were discovered at the crime scene.
As of Tuesday night, Robinson and the two other unidentified suspects were not in custody. Anyone who knows their whereabouts is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515.
