VULCAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Iron County deputies are looking for McCoy Kelley, a man they say is armed and dangerous and wanted in connection to a murder, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
Witnesses told deputies that Kelley shot and killed William Shy, 30, early Tuesday as he opened his door at his home in Vulcan. The shooting happened around 1 a.m.
Warrants have been issued for Kelley for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. If you see Kelley, call 911 or the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. Do not approach him.
