Grand Grill suspect

Surveillance photos show the man wanted by police after a failed robbery attempt at the Grand Grill on May 3.

 St. Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Investigators hope surveillance images will help them capture the person who tried to rob a Dutchtown business.

Grand Grill Suspect

The suspect running off after the attempted robbery at the Grand Grill on May 3.

At 8 p.m. on Monday, a man entered the Grand Grill at 3924 S. Grand Blvd., pulled out a gun and announced a robbery. The suspect tried to pull the cash register off the counter but was unsuccessful. After failing to get the register, the man ran off.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a Third District detective at 314-444-2500.

