ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Investigators hope surveillance images will help them capture the person who tried to rob a Dutchtown business.
At 8 p.m. on Monday, a man entered the Grand Grill at 3924 S. Grand Blvd., pulled out a gun and announced a robbery. The suspect tried to pull the cash register off the counter but was unsuccessful. After failing to get the register, the man ran off.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a Third District detective at 314-444-2500.
