Police in Hazelwood are asking for help locating the man who carjacked a woman on Nov. 18. 

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run after carjacking a woman at gunpoint outside of a Hazelwood apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The woman said a man pointed a rifle at her and stole her purse and car while she was outside of the Finn Apartments on Knoll Creek Drive before 10 a.m.  

The stolen car was described by police as a white 2011 Lincoln MKX crossover with the Missouri license plate RF8-H6Y.

The victim told police the suspect had a high-pitched voice.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact police at 314-838-5000 ext. 1.

