HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run after carjacking a woman at gunpoint outside of a Hazelwood apartment complex Wednesday morning.
The woman said a man pointed a rifle at her and stole her purse and car while she was outside of the Finn Apartments on Knoll Creek Drive before 10 a.m.
The stolen car was described by police as a white 2011 Lincoln MKX crossover with the Missouri license plate RF8-H6Y.
The victim told police the suspect had a high-pitched voice.
Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact police at 314-838-5000 ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.