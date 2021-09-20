WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County police are searching for a delivery person who took it upon himself to take an extra tip.
Surveillance video captured a Grubhub driver delivering food to a Wildwood home before he looked at a package on the porch. The video then cuts out, but when it returns, the package is gone and the suspect knocks on the door.
The incident happened on September 3. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.