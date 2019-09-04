ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The FBI is asking for help finding a north St. Louis County man wanted for a 2018 bank robbery.
Shayne McKee, also known as Shayne Shaw, is wanted for allegedly robbing St. Louis Community Credit Union on May 5, 2018 in Jennings. Authorities said two men entered the bank with guns drawn and took control of the credit union. No one was physically injured during the armed robbery.
In February of this year, a federal arrest warrant was issued for the suspect after he was charged with robbery of a federally insured financial institution. According to the FBI St. Louis Field Office, McKee should be considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.
The 5-foot-4, 135 pound suspect reportedly has the following tattoos: The words "Pitbull" and "RIP Chewy" on his back, an octagon with the words "stop snitch'n" on his chest, the word "Pitbull" on his left shoulder, the word "Terry" with a heart on his neck, the word "Pitbull" on his right shoulder, the word "Shirley" with a flower on his right wrist, and unknown tattoos covering both of his arms.
Anyone with information regarding the 37-year-old’s whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
