ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The FBI is asking for help finding a man wanted for allegedly robbing two St. Louis area banks.
Ricardo L. Rusan allegedly robbed a Commerce Bank in Clayton on April 16, 2019 and a Bank of America in St. Peters on April 18, 2019. In both instances he wore a blue mask and had a handgun, according to the FBI.
In June, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Rusan in the United States District Court of Missouri, St. Louis, after he was charged with bank robbery.
Rusan reportedly has ties to North County and Franklin County. The FBI said he has many aliases, including Carlos Johnson, Ricardo Johnson, Ricardo Lamont Johnson, Carlos Jones, Rick Little, Rusan Ricardo, Ricardo La Mont Rusan, Rick Rusan, Ricurdo Rusen, and Ricky.
Authorities said Rusan has scars on his back, face, nose, right cheek and right eye. He also reportedly has tattoos on his chest.
The FBI said Rusan should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
