QUINCY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Every Blues fan wants to be at the celebratory parade and rally downtown Saturday.
One Quincy man is trying to get out of a prior engagement by posting a Craigslist ad, so he can join in on the fun.
Jake Courtney posted the hilarious Craigslist ad Friday, so he could get out of a wedding at the same time as the festivities downtown.
The "body double" needs to be a white male, in his late 20's to early 30's, 5'8" with black to dark brown hair.
Tito's vodka will even be provided.
