This image provided by the Cleveland Police Department shows Meredith Lowell. Lowell, a woman with a history of attacks on people wearing fur has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing a woman she believed was wearing the material at a church outside Cleveland, police said. (Cleveland Police Department via AP)
36-year-old Kenneth Lamont Redden is facing multiple charges after forcing his way into a Glendale home on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Troy, Illinois Police Department
Joseph Rodgers (left), Luzia Heise (middle) and Parker Lewis (right) are charged in a seres of storage shed burglaries.
Office of Prosecutor Eric Smith
Dixon was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm, which involves using a firearm while committing a felony
WBBM via CNN Wires
Donald D. Thurman, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and
aggravated sexual assault in the death of Ruth George
Webster County Jail
Fifty-seven-year-old Larry Dinwiddie, of Marshfield, is charged with abandonment of a corpse and armed criminal action in his wife's death.
WGCL
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
49-year-old Robert Smith was taken into custody on first-degree and armed criminal action charges.
St. Louis County Police
St. Louis Police Department
Cochee Hurn is accused of killing a man and injuring another during a shooting in the 2800 block of Stoddard on Nov. 19, 2019.
Belleville Police Department
Overland Police Department
Armoni Robinson was charged with armed criminal action after shooting a victim he knew in the leg on October 31.
Chesterfield Police Department
Credit: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Office
SLMPD
Percy Robinson is charged with second-degree murder, armed-criminal action and robbery
Belleville Police Department
Boone County Jail
A 45-year-old Bethalto agreed to plead guilty to sexually assault three girls at his home.
Madison County Sheriff's Office
Keisha Nicole Lytle, 19, and Deandre M. Gilmore, 19, were each charged with eight counts of offenses relating to motor vehicles and burglaries.
St. Louis County PD
St. Louis County Police Department
Moore is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.
STL County Police
Anthony Farr, 26, is accused of killing Kanika Martin following an argument in Spanish Lake.
SLMPD
Madison County State's Attorney
St. Clair County EMA
St. Louis County Police Department
Beau Rothwell was charged in connection with his wife's disappearance. (Credit: St. Louis County Police)
SLMPD
Willie Hemphill was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at Upper Level Lounge on Nov. 9, 2019.
St. Louis County Police Department
Police said 38-year-old Christopher Wagner threaten to kill his girlfriend in a text message after the couple broke up four days prior.
Granite City Police Department
19-year-old Willie Lee Matthews Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Charles L. Cooper.
SLMPD
Terrence Lambert, 24, was arrested after allegedly punching St. Louis firefighters for taking too long to put out car fire.
St Charles County Jail
Ronnie W. Howard is charged with first-degree kidnapping, domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon in the November 20th incident.
Troy, Missouri Police Department
Dennis M. Blair Jr. is accused of hitting a Troy, Mo. detective with a car and resisting arrest.
Pevely Police Department
William Harry McCullough 3rd is accused of an arson in Pevely in November 2017.
