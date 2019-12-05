Chesterfield police are looking for two people connected to a purse theft at St. Lukes.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Chesterfield police took to Twitter on Thursday, hoping to identify two people wanted for stealing a purse from an employee at St. Luke's Hospital.

The purse theft happened on December 1.

The suspects were seen entering the hospital separately and then leaving together, one holding the stolen purse.

They drove off in a red Dodge Charger with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield police.

